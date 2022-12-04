Medellin vs. Pereira, LIVE: at stake, the grand final of the 2022-II League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alejandro Restrepo and David González
Dimayor and Jaiver Nieto. TIME
Alejandro Restrepo and David González
The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
December 04, 2022, 05:45 PM
Independiente Medellín begins this Sunday the search for its sixth star and Deportivo Pereira goes for its first title in its history, when they meet in the first game of the 2022-II League final. The game is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.
The return match will be played on Wednesday, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in Pereira, starting at 7 pm.
The Medellín coach, David González, only made one change with respect to the team that drew 0-0 in Pasto and qualified for this instance: Adrián Arregui returns to the starting lineup instead of Daniel Torres.
For his part, Alejandro Restrepo, DT of Pereira, repeats the 11 starters who won the last game of the semifinal in Barranquilla (0-2 against Junior) to advance to the title dispute.
Alignments of Medellín and Pereira
December 04, 2022, 05:45 PM
