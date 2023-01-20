The Brazilian Police deployed this Friday a new operation to arrest eight suspects of “participating, financing or promoting” the violent assault on the powers on January 8 to overthrow President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Also read: Lula is strengthened after a coup attempt that has Bolsonaro alone

The action, authorized by the Supreme Court, also complies with 16 search warrants in six states of the country: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District of Brasilia, according to what the Federal Police said in a note.

The facts investigated constitute the crimes of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law

“The facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damage, illicit association, incitement to crime and destruction of specially protected property,” the institution indicated.

Last Monday, the Police launched another operation, limited to the interior of Rio, to arrest three other suspects of “leading” and “organizing” coup acts since Lula’s victory in the October elections, including the assault on the three powers on January 8, in Brasília

Destruction in the offices of the presidential palace. See also Linda Caicedo, player of the Colombian National Team, has international offers

That day, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who left power on January 1, when Lula succeeded him, They invaded the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court for four hours and caused serious damage.

The detainees of that operation on Monday were a second lieutenant of the Rio Fire Department, an adviser to a regional Bolsonaro deputy and a woman in charge of raising money to finance the attack on the institutions. Regarding the police action this Friday, the identities of the eight suspects that the Police are looking for have not yet emerged.

The Planalto presidential palace was destroyed inside by Bolsonaro supporters.

part of the detainees were released for humanitarian reasons

Some 1,800 people have already been arrested for the assault on the authorities, although a part was released for “humanitarian reasons” and will respond to a possible judicial process released.

The authorities are now trying to identify and stop potential masterminds, instigators and financiers of the violent invasion of powers, as well as investigating the possible collusion of the police commanders in Brasilia.

In this section, last Friday, the Supreme Court included Bolsonaro, who is currently in the United States, on the list of those investigated for allegedly inciting his most radical followers to attack democratic institutions.

The high court also ordered the prison of the former Security Secretary of Brasilia, Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister, for his alleged “omission” to stop the coup leaders on January 8.

EFE

More news