Merkel Capital announces the acquisition of a strategic plot in Malaga, located on the old Cádiz highway, next to the Los Guindos area, where it plans to build a student residence in a city where it has detected a growing demand of this service. The residence will be a tower of 13 floors with more than 300 rooms.

The developer Merkel Capital has experience in promoting student residences, flex living, residential and hotels and plans to invest up to 400 million euros in PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation). It currently has a portfolio of 4,000 beds. Of them, more than 1,000 are already operational in Barcelona (Sabadell), Granada and Pamplona.

To these we must add others 1,000 more under construction in Madrid (Vallecas) and Seville and a pipeline of 2,000 additional beds in different locations including Valencia, and the recent location in Malaga. The company’s purpose is to continue its expansion with strategic projects in key locations on the peninsula.

The Malaga project

Its project in Malaga is located on a plot with a buildable area of ​​7,762 square meters next to the campus of the Alfonso X the Wise University (UAX), whose opening is scheduled for the 2025-2026 academic year, and just 300 meters from the Puerta Blanca station, which connects with tram line 2, which guarantees quick access to the center of Malaga.

According to data provided by Merkel, Málaga faces a 10,000 bed deficit in student accommodation. With more than 36,000 students enrolled at the University of Malaga, of which more than 9,700 come from other Spanish provinces and more than 2,500 from other countries, the current supply of beds in residences and residence halls in the capital of Malaga is limited to just 3,000. places.

This imbalance, the promoter estimates, will become even more accentuated with the opening of new campuses private universities, such as that of the European University in Teatinos and that of the UAX, on the Cádiz highway, both recently approved by the Government of Andalusia.