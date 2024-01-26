The Space World 2000 event is one of the most important in Nintendo. The reveals of the GameCube, Game Boy Advance, and multiple classic titles of this generation took place here. Now, recently, very good news was released for all those who want to preserve all the information related to the Big N, since we finally have a high quality video of the most important demos of this presentation.

Through its YouTube channel, Hard4Games shared an almost seven-minute video where we can see a short tour of Space World 2000, the presentation of the GameCube and Game Boy Advance, and those of demos of multiple classic titles, all in a visual quality that we had not seen until now.

To be specific, here we have a look at a Pokémon game, which was transformed into Pokémon Channel, Wave Race: Blue Storm, Luigi's Mansiona fight between Link and Ganondorf with a realistic style, for that moment, which gave rise to The Wind Wakerand Mario 128a demo that showed us the technical capabilities of the GameCube, and was the inspiration for Pikmin.

Although this material is not new, since it has circulated on the internet for years, what stands out this time is the visual quality. This is the first time that these demos and the tour of Space World 2000 look impeccable. All this thanks to a copy of Gpara Magazine, which included a DVD with this material. Without a doubt, a pretty impressive find, and one that all Nintendo fans need to see. On related topics, Nintendo would have its own streaming service. Likewise, new offers arrive at the Switch eShop.

Editor's Note:

This is one of the most important events in Nintendo history, and it's great to see that we finally have some footage that doesn't look like a blurry aberration that doesn't let you see what's going on. I would love to see more videos like this, like the iconic Twilight Princess presentation and reveal at E3.

Via: Hard4Games