“Severnaya Verf”: Corvette “Mercury” returned for revision after testing

Corvette with guided missile weapons “Mercury” returned for revision after passing the tests. This was reported TASS at Severnaya Verf (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).

“Mercury is currently at the delivery base, where shipbuilders and the crew have begun to revise the ship to prepare it for transfer to the fleet,” the agency’s source said.

Corvette “Mercury” project 20380 was launched in 2020. The ships of this project are designed to patrol, fight against surface ships, submarines and enemy aircraft. Also, the corvette can support the landing. The Mercury arsenal includes the Uran complex with Kh-35 anti-ship missiles (ASM), the Paket-NK anti-submarine complex, artillery mounts and the Redut anti-aircraft missile system.

Earlier, Severnaya Verf reported that Mercury could be handed over to the Russian Navy by the end of March 2023.

In February, a corvette successfully shot down a target with a Redut air defense missile system as part of state tests in the Baltic Sea. As an air target, an anti-ship missile launched from a small missile ship of the Baltic Fleet “Passat” was used.