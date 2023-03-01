Cagliari – Another difficulty in Genoa’s away game that will challenge Cagliari tonight at 20.30. After the technical problem that prevented the team from leaving for Sardinia in the morning, Gilardino also had to give up Strootman. The Dutch midfielder, regularly included in the squad list, remained in Genoa due to a flu attack.

After the delayed departure, however, the rossoblù reached Cagliari in the afternoon. Genoa’s plane landed around 4pm at Cagliari airport and after a brief stop at the hotel, the team will reach the Unipol Domus for tonight’s match.