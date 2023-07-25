The Italian publisher Leonardo Interactive launched the Made in Italy videogame hubthat is an appointment that will be annual and which is dedicated to various exponents of the video game development in Italyto create a link between different realities that deal with this industry.

Leonardo Interactive has achieved considerable notoriety especially with Dry Drowning and the more recent Shattered Heaven and, during the L>I Days, has decided to promote an event that aims to “make system between companies, institutions and trade associations”, in order to have a clear and common direction as the key to the future.

The first event was held in Spoleto in recent days: from here various interesting data emerged which highlighted the recent growth overall of this market. The annual report of IIDEA, the trade association of the Italian video game industry, reports in fact that the Italian panorama of video game development has made a transition from a reality made up of start-ups to one of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on these data, it emerged that the number of employees has grown by 50% in two years, reaching 2,400 professionals in the production of video games, while the turnover generated in 2022 is between 130 and 150 million euros, registering an increase of 30% compared to the previous year, which bodes well for the future.