“The Great Chef: Celebrities” is getting closer and closer to the grand finale. For this reason, the participants, who managed to overcome the different challenges and elimination stages, must leave all their efforts in the kitchen to convince the strict jury with their seasoning. However, the competition must run its course, so TODAY, June 6th there is four media figures who fell on the dreaded elimination night. In this note, we tell you all the details minute by minute of Latina’s culinary reality show.

What time to see “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

competition in “The Big Chef: Celebrities” it gets harder and harder. Thus, if you do not want to miss the performance of celebrities, you can follow the program from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). But, if you are out of the country, you can consider the following hours:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

It should be noted that on Saturdays, the reality show is also broadcast LIVE at 10:30 p.m. (Peru).

Where to watch “The Great Chef: Celebrities” for FREE?

More and more people choose “The Great Chef: Celebrities” as an entertainment option. If you want to watch the program totally freeyou just have to tune in latin television on different platforms: open signal, Latina app and YouTube, after the end of the day’s episode.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

if you want to see Latina LIVE You can tune in to the channel’s signal thanks to free open television and the different cable television operators.

Open TV: Channel 2 (Ex Frecuencia Latina)

Claro TV: Channel 2.

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD)

"The Great Chef: Celebrities".

Juries of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”

Those in charge of trying and judging the different dishes prepared by the famous “The Great Chef“There are three and we tell you who they are:

Javier Masias

Nelly Rossinelli

Giacomo Bocchio

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: which contestants are at risk of elimination?

After a night of sentencing in “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, where 5 participants tried to save themselves and continue in the culinary reality, only one managed to remove the sentenced band and move on to the next stage: the jury chose Korina Rivadeneira. However, the remaining four are in danger of being eliminated tonight.

milett figueroa

Patricio Suarez Vertiz

Susan Leon

‘Nico’ Ponce

