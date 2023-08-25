Mercedes-Benz is also present at the Caravan Salon 2023, better known as the Dusseldorf Camper Show, which took advantage of the German event dedicated to campers and caravans to unveil the new V-Class Marco Polo: an important model for the house with the star, and which is part of the strategic realignment process of Mercedes-Benz Vans, which aims to offer customers the most desirable vehicles and services.

Renovated exteriors

Let’s start with the exterior design, renewed starting from the front where we find the newly designed radiator grille and a new bumper with a powerful style. Further evolutionary step for those who decide to buy the Optional AMG Line design package: in this case, the radiator grille is also framed by an LED light strip. Elsewhere, again at the front, we find adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, while the rear features a new bumper, redesigned LED lights and a chrome strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering. Complete the overview i new light alloy rims in different designs and new paint colors.

Tech interiors

The renewal also extends inside the passenger compartment, where a redesigned instrument panel steals the show with two 12.3″ widescreen displays, elegant new air vents and the new generation steering wheel with capacitive hand recognition (can also be heated on request). And that’s not all, because they also deserve a mention new center consolewhich supports optional wireless charging of smartphones, and ambient lighting (dimmed at the rear for night driving), which is now also found in the rear sliding door of the motorhome as an option for the first time and which offers 64 new colours.

Rich equipment

As told by Mercedes-Benz itself, numerous functions of the campsite can be managed centrally and intuitively via the cockpit screen or the smartphone app. The main change concerns the deactivation of different functions that are not relevant during the camping or nature stay. And that’s not all, because if the camper is parked on slightly uneven ground, it can now be leveled comfortably using the AIRMATIC air suspension, always pressing a button. The space offered by the new V-Class Marco Polo is sufficient for up to four people: the vehicle is equipped as standard with a pop-up roof with roof bed, a combination of seats and couchettes, a folding table, a fully equipped galley and a wardrobe.