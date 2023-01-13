A few years after its introduction, the EQ brand could definitively abandon Mercedes. The Star car manufacturer had decided to rename the brand that was involved in the development of its electric models in this way, but Mercedes’ recent announcement of becoming a 100% electric brand would make the presence of the EQ sub-brand superfluous. This is why the idea of ​​deleting the EQ designation from the next electric models signed by Mercedes is flashing in the heads of German executives as early as 2024.

According to reports from the German newspaper Handelsblatt, it is not clear whether Mercedes will abandon the EQ sub-brand altogether, what is certain is that if it survives it will feature greater flexibility. A concept also reiterated by a Mercedes EQ spokesperson: “As our flagship brand Mercedes-Benz has set the goal of going all-electric by the end of the decade, we will adjust the positioning of the vehicles and therefore also the use of this sub-brand in relation to how the situation will evolve, even if today it is too early to have further details”. The choice to create a sub-brand specialized in the electric segment has not been taken over the years by Mercedes alone: ​​think of what BMW has done with the “i” family, or by Volkswagen with the ID range. However, it is clear that at the time of their creation the market context was different: today electric is much more the protagonist, and for many it is no longer the alternative but the first choice.

Recall that Mercedes has undertaken to offer an electric equivalent of each of its models by 2025, this means that by then the battery segment of the German brand’s range will be predominant. To date, the Star brand boasts a line-up made up of seven full electric models, such as EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV, EQC, EQA and EQB. Over the next two years, it will launch an electric version of the robust G-Class 4×4 and a compact long-range sedan based on the EQXX concept.