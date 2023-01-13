Genoa – “Swine fever? You can only fight with knockdowns. As long as no one takes this responsibility we will get nowhere. Send us the army”. One year after the first case in Ovada, Ligurian and Piedmontese farmers are not there. Measures to combat the phenomenon are not enough. In Liguria there were 86 cases and 150 in Piedmont, out of a total of 284 Italian cases. Farmers quantify the refunds at 5 million. “Send us the army. Send the hunters. Put them together and let technology help us. In other countries they have eradicated swine fever in 6 months. To date we do not have the strength to counter this thing. Numbers are not acceptable. It is not an agricultural problem, it is a problem of citizen safety”, explain the regional representatives of the Italian Farmers Confederation, Stefano Roggerone of Cia Liguria and Gabriele Carenini of Cia Piemonte.

“Let’s dispel the myth that farmers are against animals. Here we are talking about raids, herds, thousands of euros disintegrated over the course of one season. I happened several times to confront the animal rights activists. I always tell them this. What is the difference between ten wild boars in the fields or ten wild boars in via XX Settembre spreading panic? It’s the same thing”.

To “get out of the quagmire”, Cia Liguria and Cia Piemonte are asking for immediate refunds for farmers and certainty as to when farming activities will be able to resume suspended. In addition to new resources to cover the damages suffered by farmers and the charges for the felling plans and the certainty of the number and timing of the fellings inside and outside the Red Zone (including any incentive systems), the definitive clarification of the Commissioner’s powers, the revision of the national law 157/92 and the adoption of the “Umbria model” which liberalized the use of cages.

“Halved the number of hunters”

“We are relying on the hunting activity, but in Liguria there were 20,524 active hunters in the 2011-2012 season; ten years later they are 13,885”, claims the agricultural organization. “In Piedmont they have halved in twenty years: today they are less than 17,000. It is no coincidence that in recent years the pre-established goal of animals to be slaughtered – in the face of a greatly underestimated population – has never been achieved”.

Furthermore, in the Red Zone the rules they imposed led to a ‘strike’ by hunters who they have no convenience in hunting because the meat cannot be used. Result: in the part of the Red Zone subject to greater restrictions due to the possibility of infections, only 98 animals were culled in Liguria, 346 in Piedmont. If we take the total number of animals culled between the Red Zone and free areas, the figure is equally alarming compared the objectives set: in Liguria 10,648 animals slaughtered compared to the expected 38,000; in Piedmont 9,004 animals culled compared to the 50,000 hypothesized.

Another sore point for the CIA, theabsence of carcass management ‘logistics’. “Faced with a depopulation target of almost 90,000 animals, close coordination should have been set up between all the subjects involved, to create a structured organization – with cells, processing sites and laboratories – to manage the disposal system and the different situations of infected or healthy meat”, say the CIA representatives.

“The fence – about the actual usefulness of which we have more than a doubt – is going slowly: to date 105 kilometers have been installed out of the 170 planned. There is no certainty of when the work will be completed in a phase of strong recovery in cases”. As Gabriele Carenini points out, “we insist on asking the new government to review the law on the matter, 157/92, shifting the attention from the concept of ‘protection’ to that of ‘wildlife management, also for public safety and road safety'”. In this regard, “in Liguria in the last 5 years deer have caused at least one accident a week, wild boars even something more”, adds Carenini. “And even in these cases the figures are underestimated, given that many do not report the accident. In Piedmont in 2021 the average is two accidents a day “. The association strongly calls for responsibility.