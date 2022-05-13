The 2022 of the Mercedes it has been rather disappointing so far. The team that for eight consecutive seasons has won the world title among the constructors is in fact sailing in a sort of middle ground. Toto Wolff and his associates are clearly ahead of the center-group teams, but far from the duel for the title that involves Ferrari and Red Bull.

It is not a case that George Russell – the most consistent driver between the two of the silver arrows up to this point in the championship – has never dropped below fifth position in the race, however, conquering only one podium, which is paired with the one collected by Lewis Hamilton in the GP opening of the season. Two top-3 finishes in five races, both favored by the Red Bull retirements: numbers Mercedes were certainly not used to.

In Miami, however, especially in free practice, we saw some positive signal. The two Mercedes in fact on Friday showed themselves at the level of RB18 and F1-75, only to slide further back over the weekend. At Brackley, however, everyone seems convinced that there is indeed potential in the new W13 and that it just lacks the ability to ‘get it out’ of the car. However, there is a track, different by nature, in which the home of the Star could try to raise its head: it is Montecarlo. Last year, in a monopolized Mercedes and Red Bull World Championship, Ferrari was flying on the streets of the Principality, deprived of victory only by Charles Leclerc’s qualifying accident, which prevented the Monegasque from starting from pole position on Sunday.

The former Swiss driver Marc Surerspeaking to the site F1-Insider.comsaid he was convinced that Hamilton and Russell could return to compete for success on the winding Monegasque toboggan: “I believe that Mercedes will be strong in the race in the appointment following the next GP, in Monaco. He has an extremely good car for this tight road circuit. If I’m right, the fight for the world championship will take on a completely new dimension “the thought of the 70-year-old from Arisdorf,