Elden Ring it has been an incredible success and has managed to place a whopping 13 million copies so far.

Many appreciated the work of FromSoftware and the parent company of the firm, Kadokawawas extremely satisfied with the sales.

With the close of the fiscal year, Kadokawa’s financial report arrived and the company said it is considering some measures to ensure that players continue to buy and play at Elden Ring.

Elden Ring was a huge success beyond expectations for the company, as it had only expected 4 million copies sold. For comparison, Dark Souls 3 has placed 10 million units in 4 years.

This milestone makes Elden Ring the best-selling Japanese title developed by a non-Nintendo studio.

Some context: -It took Dark Souls 3 over 4 years to reach 10m sales -This makes Elden Ring the fastest selling title from a Jap. studio not named Nintendo -Kado says they’ll leverage the brand power gained from ER to develop their next major title (https://t.co/Ymf125wCjv) – Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) May 12, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In related news, we learned that Kadokawa may “use” FromSoftware as a resource for making manga or anime-based games.

Source: Twitter.