Mercedes Milá returns to the interview genre. TVE has just closed the signing of the popular Catalan journalist to host a new format in which she will once again show her side as an interviewer. The program that he will present on the public channel will be very similar to ‘Milá vs Milá’, the space that he captained on Movistar Plus+ for three seasons and where he had the opportunity to chat and meet again with personalities from the world of culture, society and politics, whom he previously interviewed on RTVE and later on Antena 3.

TVE’s commitment to ‘prime time’ with Milá will be titled ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’ and will be produced by Zanskar, the company behind the presenter’s latest projects, such as ‘Scott and Milá’, as well offered on the payment platform. The new interview format, for which an approximate broadcast date has not yet been announced, will take advantage of the historical archive of the public corporation to remember some of the mythical characters that the journalist interviewed at a time when said genre was booming and only There was a television to tune.

As detailed by RTVE in a statement, Milá will show young people “the country from which we come” through the archive and, at the same time, “will try to understand” the Spain to which we are going with the help of testimonies and experiences of young people. . Furthermore, in a relaxed tone, the journalist will interview well-known people with whom she has already chatted in the past and also other protagonists whom she has never interviewed before. In each installment, the program will address an issue of general interest and will have an audience on the set, who will “play an active role” and will be a reflection of the plurality of Spanish society.

Almost two decades at Mediaset



At 72 years old, Mercedes Milá returns to general television after presenting her latest projects on the Movistar platform and limiting her presence on the small screen to interviews. In 2015 she hosted her last edition of ‘Big Brother’ on Telecinco. She was linked to Mediaset for more than seventeen years and she also headed other spaces such as ‘Diario de…’ or ‘Convénzeme’.

In this way, the presenter once again opens the doors to TVE, the television where she began her career in information services and which made her known in the 80s thanks to the great interview formats she presented, such as ‘ Good night’, ‘Thursday to Thursday’ or ‘Next Tuesday’, his last project on the public channel before signing for Antena 3 in 1992. On the private channel he continued his successful professional career, especially with the program ‘We want to know’.

With this latest signing, RTVE is reinforced for the new television season that has just started and in which it aims to consolidate La 1 as the second favorite option among viewers, behind Antena 3, current audience leader, and surpassing to Telecinco. Thus, Mercedes Milá joins the list of great communicators who have recently joined the staff of the public corporation, among whom Jaime Cantizano, Jordi González, Inés Ballester, Ramón García, Paula Vázquez and Raquel Sánchez Silva stand out.

Curiously, at the beginning of this year, journalist Julia Otero also returned to the corporation, after more than a decade away from it, to present ‘Días de tele’, another space that also took advantage of RTVE’s historical archive to discuss historical events. linked to the present.