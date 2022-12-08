Mercedes-AMG is also taking to the field in the GT2 world with its new AMG which it will offer to customer teams from the 2023 season.

The model of this car joins the Customer Racing ones already on the market with GT3 and GT4 specifications, embracing the regulations launched in 2020 by SRO Motorsports which already involve brands such as Audi, Porsche, KTM and Lamborghini, and Maserati is also arriving .

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 boasts an output of 707 hp (520kW) thanks to an AMG 4-litre V8 biturbo engine, and is equipped with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with modified ratios. The wheel drive is rear and the suspension includes fully configurable motorsport shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars.

The bodywork has aerodynamics specifically designed for this vehicle, with carbon parts and a completely new rear wing, adjustable in several positions, but above all the studies in its development have taken into account that it will mainly be driven by less experienced pilots, called gentlemen drivers.

An important new feature concerns the wheels, with an innovative central mounting system that allows you to change the 18″ alloy wheels even faster and safer.

The cockpit has a latest generation digital display on the dashboard, fully programmable and equipped with high resolution graphics. The new steering wheel is multifunctional, developed by Mercedes-AMG in collaboration with the racing simulation experts at Cube Controls.

Other systems featured are multi-adjustable traction control, latest generation racing ABS and a carbon safety cell attached to the aluminum frame, with six-point safety belts and an ergonomic seat with customizable padding, plus nets safety, roof opening, carbon safety tank and a powerful fire extinguishing system.

In the coming weeks, both sprint and endurance development tests will continue, in order to deliver a perfect AMG GT2 to the customer teams, guaranteeing the support of the Mercedes Customer Racing department through the HWA AG team.

The first deliveries will take place in 2023, with the aim of seeing it in action in the GT2 European Series.

“The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is another milestone in our Customer Racing program. In this way, we are once again underlining our commitment to GT racing and further expanding our involvement by entering a new segment of GT racing,” he said. Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

“The GT3 has become more and more professional and the GT4 has established itself as an entry-level category, so with the Mercedes-AMG GT2 we open up new opportunities. As a result, we address a wider range of customers and offer the high quality and the complete support of our Customer Racing program also for those interested in the GT2 segment”.

“Over the past two years, the series for this vehicle category have significantly increased in scope and relevance. In this dynamically growing market, we are offering a very attractive package and are once again demonstrating the performance potential of our brand.”

Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, added: “The Mercedes-AMG GT2 incorporates all the experience we have gained in our successful Customer Racing activities over the past few years. In addition to the proven features of the GT3 and GT4, we have also integrated completely new racing technologies, specially developed for the GT2”.

“The result is the most powerful homologated racing car we have built so far. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 enters a new speed range. Furthermore, we have achieved that gentlemen drivers who do not race every weekend can control this enormous power always safe”.

“I am really happy that we can now offer a first-class product together with our maximum support activities for the customer teams also in this booming segment.”

Mercedes-AMG GT2 – Technical Specifications