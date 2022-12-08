The first emerged reviews from Dragon Quest Treasures whose votes they speak of a good game, but without particular peaks. Basically it is an adventure designed to please fans of Dragon Quest that manages to have the right amount of fun, but without ever feeling anything in particular.

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5 / 10

God is a Geek – 9/10

Nintendo Life – 8/10

Twinfinite – 4/5

Hardcore Gamer – 4/5

GameSpew – 8/10

Siliconera – 8/10

Prima Games – 8/10

Destructoid – 7.5/10

Digital Trends – 3/5

Some reviews particularly recommend it to younger players, those who may not care for a particularly intricate storyline. Inside there is everything you can expect from a Japanese RPGjust stripped down to be accessible by anyone.

In terms of quantity, as you can see the votes all fluctuate around eight, with no particular peak. In short, a good experience that will be appreciated by fans of the franchise but that will not change the world of video games.