The debut of the sixth generation of Mercedes E-Class expected in 2023 will be preceded by that of the new one CLE, which will debut in both standard and convertible versions. The car manufacturer of the Star is putting the finishing touches on the car in view of the launch: also in this case we will have to wait until next year to see the model in all its details. Recently, a prototype of the convertible version of the CLE was immortalized in the phase of winter tests: the camouflage livery he wore did not deny the possibility of confirming that the new model will have a unique and sportier style.

Just as in the case of the convertible versions of the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class models, the open-top variant of the upcoming CLE will be equipped with a hood in multilayer fabric, designed to be stowed in the rear of the passenger compartment under a plastic cover. More generally, from an aesthetic point of view, the car will have several references to the E-Class sedan, with shared elements such as the air intakes. However, Mercedes’ efforts will mainly focus on the interior, which will present itself extensively renovated: as reported by Autocar, the passenger compartment of the next CLE will be equipped with a standard digital instrument panel and a touchscreen display dedicated to the 11.9 ″ infotainment system.

As for the engine range, the offer will include exclusively four-cylinder engines mounted longitudinally in both standard and AMG models. The manual gearbox disappears, only a nine-speed automatic transmission will be available in combination. At the base of the range will be proposed rear-wheel drive, going up in the offer you will also be able to take advantage of the 4Matic four-wheel drive system from Mercedes. What about electrification? It seems that the new CLE will also be offered in one plug-in hybrid versionwhere a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor system will deliver more than 500 hp overall.

Image: Autocar UK