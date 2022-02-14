Triple murderer Thijs H. is on trial again today in the court in Den Bosch for stabbing three people to death in May 2019. He was confronted this morning with recorded telephone conversations with his family. “I find it very painful to have to listen to this,” he said. Three days have been set aside for the case.
