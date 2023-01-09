Volkswagen announces its proprietary charging network. It starts from North America but will also arrive in Europe. Up to 350 kW of power and Mercedes customers will have their “seat” assured

Emiliano Ragoni





@

emilianoragoni

Mercedes will also have its own Supercharger network. The announcement made at CES 2023 is really important because it underlines Mercedes’ firm desire to convert its range to electric. The global high-power charging network will be rolled out in North America, Europe, China and other key markets. The network will start to be built as early as 2023 in the United States and Canada, followed by other countries around the world. The goal is to have the entire network built before the end of the decade, when Mercedes intends to offer a portfolio of all-electric products, where market conditions allow. Collaboration partners include MN8 Energy, a major provider of solar energy and battery storage in the United States, and ChargePoint, a company specializing in EV charging network technology. A network of more than 400 stations across North America with more than 2,500 high-power chargers is planned by 2027 to deliver a premium, sustainable, and reliable charging experience. The total cost of the investment for the North American network will be just over €1 billion, spread over the next 6-7 years. Capital will be provided by Mercedes and MN8 with an approximately 50:50 split. See also Abbondanzieri on Gallardo: "As a boss, I want him to leave. As a neutral, I want him to win the Intercontinental"

a very important asset — The charging stations will be located in major cities and city centres, close to major arterial roads and convenient shopping and service destinations, including participating Mercedes dealerships. According to the German company this strategic move will significantly improve the use and usability of its new generation of electric vehicles, differentiating the customer experience. The charging network will primarily focus on Mercedes customers, who will enjoy preferential access through a booking function and other benefits. However, it will also be open to owners of all other brands with compatible technology.

simple and fast — For those traveling long distances, the Mercedes Electric Intelligence navigation system optimizes route planning, identifying the best charging points and reserving seats in advance. The system knows the utilization capacity of the respective charging points and guarantees customers immediate access to the booked charging point, at the desired time. This means that Mercedes-Benz customers don’t have to wait. The charging station communicates directly with the vehicle via the charging cable (manual authentication via card, app or head unit will not be required, but possible). Depending on the region and location, the charging stations will offer 4, 12 or 30 high power chargers (Hpc) with an output of up to 350 kW. The charging points will be covered to protect them from the elements, and they will also be located near refreshment points and toilets, so as to guarantee the best possible experience. The facilities will be equipped with surveillance cameras and other measures to ensure a safe environment. See also Hit by Ten Hag on his Premier League debut with Manchester United