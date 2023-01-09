León Gto.- In the last day Luztopia Thousands of visitors took advantage of the free tickets they received to take their family and the little ones to enjoy the beauty and light of the event, for Christmas reasons this Sunday in the city of LionGuanajuato.

staff of the organization luztopia estimated that the day before closing they had entered about 12 thousand visitors to enjoy the tour and on the last day they could have been more since the rows they arrived to Francisco Villa Boulevard.

This was the first time the show The largest collection of luminous Christmas figures “Luztopia” is held in the city of León to fill the Explora Ecological Park with light and joy.

Were more than 200 figures that illuminated night after night the shoe city, from December 1, 2022 until this January 8 from 2023, it was the perfect setting for the photo sessions, a family gathering.

For the closing of the event, the organizers of the event gave away thousands of courtesies through social networks through different dynamics, and many families from Leon were able to enjoy the magic of the event before he turned out his lights.

santa claushuge castlesa Ferris wheel, musical shows, an ice ramp, a handicraftsa huge pine tree, the wall of wishes, spots for photos, were some of the attractions that visitors could enjoy during the 37 days that the exhibition lasted.

The figures were numerous and very varied; pine trees, piñatas, gingerbread cookies, castles, candy canes, snowmen, a huge skate, and even the wise men, were among the favorites.

Also in the city Christmas ended

where also already Christmas ended it was in the streets of León since the christmas decorations that were in different historical places of the city, they were already withdrawnduring the night of Saturday and the morning of Sunday.

With information from El Sol de León