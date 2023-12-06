A big coupe with a six-in-line. That is the new Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé.

You would almost think you are dreaming. In a world of electrification, crossovers and SUVs, there seems to be almost no room left for a nice coupe. Let alone a nice version with a nice engine. Fortunately, Mercedes-AMG has not forgotten this segment yet.

Based on the new CLE, Mercedes-AMG has presented 53 4MATIC+. The entry-level AMG based on the latest coupé from Mercedes-Benz. Because this model is positioned higher than, for example, a C-class, AMG can also fit a bigger engine in it. Not a four-cylinder with hybrid stuff, but ‘just’ a six-in-line turbo petrol engine. Nice.

Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+ engine

This concerns the 3.0 liter M256 six-cylinder in-line engine with a power of 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque. There is also an overboost that gives you temporary access to 600 Nm. Unfortunately, that overboost only lasts 12 seconds. It is a mild hybrid and that means that a 48V starter generator with 23 hp and 205 Nm of torque also helps for a short time.

The engine is always coupled to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission. In addition, every Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 has AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The good news is that the AMG has a drift mode, the drive on the front two wheels can be disconnected if desired.

The performance is absolutely fine for everyday traffic or a day on the highway. The AMG sprints to 100 in 4.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h unless you select the AMG Drivers Package. Then you can go 270 km/h from the ladies and gentlemen from Affalterbach.

Looks

The appearance of the Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+ reminds me of an evolution of the previous C63 Coupé. Like my esteemed colleague @machiel explained in the Mercedes CLE article, the CLE is more of an E-class coupe in terms of size.

Of course you recognize the AMG by the characteristic fencing in the grille. In addition, the AMG has a different hood with two power domes. The AMG CLE is slightly wider thanks to wider front and rear wings. The front track increased by 58 mm and the rear by 75 mm. 19-inch wheels are standard, 20-inch wheels are an option. The buttocks are old-fashioned thick. With four exhaust tips, wrapped in an AMG rear bumper.

Interior

The interior of the des-AMG 53 4MATIC+ is actually as we already knew it, but with an AMG sauce compared to the Mercedes-Benz CLE. Specific AMG displays for the 11.9-inch driver display and the free-standing 12.3-inch screen in the center. In front of you is a double-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with a flattened bottom. Standard in every AMG CLE.

Like almost every Mercedes nowadays, there is Christmas lighting on board, with a choice of 64 colors. Steering hard in the AMG can result in sweaty bottoms, because the car is equipped with leather-look seats. That is a shame in my humble opinion. Fortunately, there is an options list and you can choose leather and nappa leather upholstery. You can go one step further with the optional AMG Performance seats. Other interior features include red seat belts and gloss carbon trim.

Market launch

In the Dutch press release, Mercedes does not say a word about the market launch of the Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+. A price is therefore not known. We will of course come back to this as soon as we know more.

It is the first AMG based on the Mercedes CLE. It is not yet officially known whether there are multiple variants in the pipeline, such as a 43 or a 63. You can probably expect that 43. A 63, we hope to help you.

This article Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé is a breath of fresh air in the automotive landscape first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesAMG #CLE #Coupé #breath #fresh #air #automotive #landscape