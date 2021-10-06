The time for retouching is approaching for the Mercedes A-Class; light intervention from an aesthetic point of view, in fact we speak of facelift. Normally the modifications in these cases focus on the bumpers, grilles and sometimes the headlights. As confirmed by these recent spy photos of a forklift in circulation in recent days during testing, it is even easier: the only camouflaged parts are the ones that change. So the whole front and the top of the tail, around the headlights. The prototype in question concerns the sports Amg A35.