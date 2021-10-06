PLOT DAYS

Days, a film directed by Ming-liang Tsai, tells the story of two men belonging to opposite social classes: one is Kang (Kang-sheng Lee), which has a large secluded mansion with a goldfish pond in the courtyard; the other, on the other hand, is Do not (Anong Houngheuangsy) who lives in a small, cramped apartment in central Bangkok. Both of them, however, have one thing in common, because they are both alone every single day. Kang spends his days in front of a glass facade of his house, which overlooks trees studded with wind and rain. No time passes between housework and praying at the altar.

When he begins to feel excruciating pain, which he cannot bear, Kang – discovering that it is cervical – decides to resort to acupuncture sessions. The man turns to Non and they meet in a hotel room. A strong bond is established immediately between them, so much so that at the end of the massage the two end up having dinner together in a fast food restaurant near the hotel, sharing their solitude …