The first video on social media by the Mercedes F1 team in which the noise of the hybrid turbo powertrain is heard

No doubt: seeing it … you can’t see it. But hearing the noise of the new Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s team car for the 2022 F1 World Championship, has a certain effect. And it is also understandable the smile that Toto Wolff shows over the phone, framed in the video posted by Mercedes F1 – communication ten and praise! – on their official social networks. Even more understandable is the emotion of the team principal who a few days ago pronounced with precise anger “Lewis was robbed of the 2021 World Cup”.

mercedes from cinema – La Gazzetta dello Sport has recently anticipated some aspects of the new Ferrari 2022, Mercedes instead has chosen a scenic route, with a 48-second video in which the noise of the hybrid turbo of the W13 is heard: at this point we also know the name of the new single-seater that, like the other nine, will participate in a watershed World Championship, with a new technical regulation that will restore the ground effect on F1 cars and should reduce turbulence for those who follow while favoring overtaking.

with hamilton – In the video you can see some details, the exhaust that smokes, some computers that measure unspecified values, many curious and anxious employees of the team, with the background of the angry roar of a car that wants to bring a smile back to Hamilton’s soul too, beaten in a daring way in 2021 by Max Verstappen and defined as “disillusioned” by Wolff in the aforementioned and now well-known conference of 16 December. The team principal had even filtered the idea that he might not be at the start of the next World Cup. Among a thousand doubts, a certainty for Lewis, so passionate about music: the Mercedes W13 already sings …

December 23 – 6:19 pm

