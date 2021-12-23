Treyarch, the developer studio of CoD: Black Ops, promised to create a safe, diverse and inclusive work environment, after one of the bosses left the company for an alleged crime.

Dan Bunting He was singled out for a case of sexual harassment that occurred in 2017, which triggered an internal investigation; however, he preferred to leave the post after The Wall Street Journal made the news public.

In a press release published through the social networks of Treyarch, pledged to provide a safe work environment free from sexism, harassment, discrimination, racism, intolerance and bullying.

This short writing was made with the support of several employees of the study, not only managers, so some of them shared their feelings on the matter through Twitter.

Avani Jain, production coordinator at Treyarch, assured that having a voice and feeling that you contribute to change is one of the reasons you work at the company, and you believe you can build a better future.

For her part, the senior video game designer, Joanna leung, declared what is ‘proud to have helped contribute to this and grateful for the girl who promoted this initiative’.

We hope that this new system of cooperation helps to completely eradicate cases of sexual harassment and other offenses against employees of Treyarch.

In recent months, several companies dedicated to the gaming industry have come under public scrutiny due to similar problems, reflecting that it is common practice.

The changes are coming little by little and we hope that they will bear fruit in the short term.

