Very offensive in each of his outings on the Mbappé file, the president of Real Madrid has calmed the game so as not to offend the management of PSG.

TO what does Florentino Perez play? The president of Real Madrid has again shown all his sense of timing by commenting on the situation of Kylian Mbappé when the principal concerned chose to break the silence on his future. In words granted to “El debate” this Tuesday, Perez sent a message. ” We hope that on January 1 everything can be resolved “, He launched, while Mbappé will be at the end of his lease in Paris next June and therefore free to engage with the club of his choice from January 2022.

Perez does not want to offend PSG

A small strategic sentence launched like a bottle in the sea… before back-pedaling. In remarks transcribed by RMC, Florentino Perez was careful to stroke the direction of PSG in the direction of the hair after sending his signal to the player. ” They have been misinterpreted. What I said is that we have to wait until next year to have news and this, always in respect of PSG with whom we have good relations. », He clarified. An update that should make Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo smile …

