Equipping your kitchen with the best products in the world should not be so expensive. Free market, You don’t have to sacrifice your money for quality, and that’s why, for a limited time, it offers the Ninja Plus Professional Blender in a package with two individual glasses, with 52% off. This promotion reduces it from $4,369 MXN to only $2,097.12 Mexican pesosand the opportunity to improve the purchase to 15 months without interest ranging from $139.81 pesos per month.

Buying with Mercado Libre the offer package of Ninja Plus Professional Blender with Auto-iq Model Db751a In grey, you get a free shipping anywhere in Mexico, in addition to protected purchases with 30 days to make a return at no cost. Likewise, the payment methods available on the e-commerce platform are diverse:

– 15 months without interest: BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, VISA

– 12 months without interest: MasterCard, American Express, VISA

– 24 months with interest: MasterCard, American Express, VISA

– Debit: MasterCard, VISA, Up Sí Vale, Edenred

– Cash: PayCash, Meliplaces, Oxxo

– Deposit or transfer: Bancomer, CitiBanamex

Features of the Ninja Professional Plus Duo Blender with Auto-iQ DB751A

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender has a 1400 W powerallowing it to perform demanding tasks such as crushing ice and processing hard ingredients. Plus, its parts, including the Tritan jug and Nutri cupsare dishwasher safe, making cleaning easy. The blender is equipped with heavy duty stainless steel blades, capable of crushing, chopping and mixing at high speed.

Learn more about the functions, specifications, features and details of this powerful appliance that can be yours today for only $2,097.12 Mexican pesos:

Power of 1400 W

2.1 L capacity

Dishwasher safe parts

Stainless steel blade

Stainless steel blade Digital display

Built-in dosing cap

4 speeds

Safety locking system

BPA Free

Includes 2 individual 700 ml glasses

Ice crushing function

3 Auto-iQ programs: frozen drinks, nutrient extraction, smoothies

Jug material: Tritan

Pouring spout

Dimensions: 44 cm high, 17 cm wide, 22 cm deep

Weight: 4 kg

Cable length: 2.5 inches

Accessories included: 2 Flip Top lids, Pro extractor blade, manual and recipe book

