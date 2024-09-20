Digital Foundry has published its analysis of the PC version of Final Fantasy 16which according to tech enthusiasts is capable of further enhancing the excellent visuals already seen on PS5 in Quality mode and with better performance. However, the game is very challenging to manage even for modern configurations, showing its vulnerability to framerate drops, so much so that in their opinion it is one of the most GPU-heavy games of this generation.
According to their tests with a configuration defined as “mainstream” with Ryzen 3600 and RTX 2070 Super with 1440p resolution, DLSS and DRS (dynamic resolution scaling) active, the game shows signs of drops similar to those of the PS5 version in the most demanding scenes. Clearly with a configuration equipped with RTX 4090 and i7 13700K these problems are less noticeable and in 4K resolution with DLAA or DLSS Quality it is possible to reach 60 fps in a stable manner with very few uncertainties on the fluidity front. But we are talking in general about a configuration owned by a small circle of users.
Recommended graphics settings
In general, Digital Foundry absolutely recommends activating DRS in combination with upscaling technologies (DLSS, FSR or XeSS) instead of a fixed resolution to get the best results. Frame generation also helps if you want, at the expense of input lag (which in an action game is a significant problem), while to eliminate the obstacle of the fixed 30 fps in the videos it is recommended to download the FFXVIFIX mod that we told you about yesterday.
Digital Foundry also shared some Optimized graphics settingswhich should guarantee the right compromise between visual quality and performance that we report below:
- Dynamic Resolution – On
-
Vignetting – on
-
Graphic fidelity – Medium
-
Texture Quality – High
-
Terrain Details – High
-
Shadow Quality – Medium
-
Water Quality – High
-
Element Density – High
-
PNG Quality – High
-
Reflections on surfaces – active
-
Ambient Occlusion – Active
-
Bloom Effect – Active
-
Variable Rate Shading – off
And how are you getting on with the PC version of Final Fantasy 16? Let us know in the comments.
#Final #Fantasy #beautiful #sight #heavy #Digital #Foundry #optimized #settings
Leave a Reply