Digital Foundry has published its analysis of the PC version of Final Fantasy 16which according to tech enthusiasts is capable of further enhancing the excellent visuals already seen on PS5 in Quality mode and with better performance. However, the game is very challenging to manage even for modern configurations, showing its vulnerability to framerate drops, so much so that in their opinion it is one of the most GPU-heavy games of this generation.

According to their tests with a configuration defined as “mainstream” with Ryzen 3600 and RTX 2070 Super with 1440p resolution, DLSS and DRS (dynamic resolution scaling) active, the game shows signs of drops similar to those of the PS5 version in the most demanding scenes. Clearly with a configuration equipped with RTX 4090 and i7 13700K these problems are less noticeable and in 4K resolution with DLAA or DLSS Quality it is possible to reach 60 fps in a stable manner with very few uncertainties on the fluidity front. But we are talking in general about a configuration owned by a small circle of users.