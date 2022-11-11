CDMX.- New technologies have revolutionized the way of living, but the start of the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to adapt to dynamics that until then had not been exploited, such as the electronic commerce.

One of the platforms dedicated to this is Mercado Libre, a company founded in Argentina on August 2, 1999 that offers the option of being used on its website or in mobile applications from cell phones with IOS or Android operating systems. Next you will learn how to download free market.

To have on your mobile app of the online buying and selling company The first thing you should do is go to ‘Play Store’ from your Android device and write ‘Mercado Libre’ in the search engine, the first thing that will appear on the screen will be the application with its characteristic yellow and white logo.

If you like to know what you have on your smartphone you can read the indicated features, reviews of those who have already used it and you will also see that until the moment of publishing this tutorial it has a rating of 4.7 stars and about 100 million downloads.

Before proceeding to click on the ‘Install’ option, consider that you must have at least 26 MB free on your Android phone to avoid problems.

If everything is under control, click ‘Install’, at which point the installation will begin. APK file download whose exact weight, according to Play Store is 25.73 MB. The speed at which it loads will depend on factors such as the speed of the internet and the specifications of your device.

As it is a safe app and verified by Google, when you finish downloading it will be installed automatically and the option ‘OPEN’ will appear.

When you enter for the first time in the Mercado Libre application yes or yes you will have to register, if you are not a new user you can also access with old credentials. If you are not, you can access with your email and your cell phone number. You choose.

We recommend you read:

Once the process is complete, it will most likely ask you to do a verification that can be complicated or simple depending on your experience with technology. Now yes, ready to buy or sell in Free market.