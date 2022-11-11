The Civil Guard has possibly gotten into a garden with Operation Gardens. Because the owner of the supposed “largest cache of marijuana discovered to date”, Francisco Gómez Carbo, maintains that the hemp plants that were taken from his companies are morphologically identical to those of marijuana, but they are not drugs because they do not place for much that are smoked: they lack psychoactive principles because they are intended for the legal manufacture of cannabidiol (CBD), a product in vogue for its balsamic, cosmetic and anti-inflammatory effects that is extracted from the cannabis sativa L plant, regulated by the EU and subsidized by the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). In fact, the company of which Gómez is the sole administrator, E-Canna Farming SL, exhibits itself physically and virtually as a leader in the processing of industrial hemp plants, thanks to the crops that he buys from 40 registered Spanish farmers. From his offices in Quatretonda (Valencia) he sells tons of buds to the whole world, at 50,000 euros each. But then, if the plant is the same, how are they different? Because of the smell, the papers and their effects. The confusion is precisely the core.

The operation allegedly resulted in the seizure of “32,370 kilograms of marijuana buds, the largest seizure of this substance, not only in Spain, but internationally,” said the Civil Guard on the 5th. It all started in a plantation in Villacañas (Toledo), owned by Jesús Fernández, who has a homonymous foundation in which he supports and promotes the cultivation of industrial hemp, for which he ensures that he has “all the permits and authorizations from the Ministry of Agriculture.” The problem is in the flower, in the bud: for the Civil Guard, if the plant flowers and has a bud, it is a drug. In fact, as the detainees admit, the spray available to the armed institute to check whether the plant is marijuana or hemps tested positive, because they retain a minimum of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the active ingredient that works as a conventional drug.

The cultivation of this plant for the extraction of CBD is regulated in Royal Decree 1729/1999 on aid for cultivating hemp (known as the vegetable pork, because everything is used), in which 25 varieties of industrial hemp are authorized and a catalog of obligations is established. The fundamental thing to obtain a subsidy is that the plant must be below 0.2% THC, but it can really exceed this amount if it complies with the protocols of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (specifically, the test St-Nar-40, which establishes a formula for calculating psychoactivity: if the result is less than 1, it is hemp and not marijuana). From here come medicinal oils, fibers for nests, fabrics, paper… They are derivatives that are already in many supermarkets and pharmacies.

The company that was the axis of everything was again at full capacity this Thursday, with Francisco Gómez at the helm of the business, after having been released with charges by the head of the Investigating Court 1 of Almagro (Ciudad Real). “They have not taken anything from my three processing warehouses, they have only sealed them with everything inside; but I already have another 30 tons of plants”, he acknowledges. The businessman, who has been with this activity for two years after four years of field work, is surprised by the actions of the Toledo agents in their offices in Cuatretonda (Valencia), where Soraya Calvo, administrative, is still outraged by the registry , for having been arrested. “But if the guards here know everything we do, why do we tell them,” she says. “The ones who were impressed are some refugees from Ukraine that we have here working.”

The owner of the firm assures that he has excellent relations with the Roca group (against rural crime) of the Xàtiva Civil Guard, who know, he says, his activity and visit him “day in and day out” in his offices. “Every time a shipment comes in or every time it goes out, I let them know,” he says. “I am calm because everything is legal, I communicate everything, and I have authorization from the Ministry of Finance to sell hemp flower for ornamental use,” he adds. He also has the so-called TARIC number, which is also given by the Treasury to be able to export. “It is that we sell a lot abroad, especially to laboratories,” says Gómez.

The businessman suspects that growers and processors of legal hemp are posing a threat to the business of the pharmaceutical industry, which until now had a monopoly on the cultivation of products that may have psychoactive ingredients. The business does not stop growing. There are already more than 200 farmers registered in the General Registry of Agricultural Exploitations (Regepa), according to Darío Gutiérrez de Tena, an external consultant for the José Antonio Sánchez Conejo lawyer’s office. Gómez assures that there are already 2,500 CBD sales points in Spain, a business that already moves 12.5 million euros per year. Gómez estimates that 10,000 families already live in Spain from the cultivation, processing and sale of CBD.

The businessman has announced that he is going to sue for prevarication against the 14 civil guards who participated in the operation, because he considers that they acted knowing that there was no drug there, but CBD. Sources from the armed institute have shown this Thursday that he is calm due to the development of the operation and its results. Gómez and Gutiérrez de Tena, in addition to their suspicions about the market’s monopolistic company, believe that the guards “continue to be guided by the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, which says that if a hemp plant has a flower, a bud, what is smokes, it is immediately marijuana and, therefore, a drug,” says Gutiérrez de Tena.

Gómez is sure that one plant and the other can be distinguished a mile away: “If it has THC, it smells from miles away. Maria, but what I grow smells little and alfalfa”. Its buds, he says, are as intoxicating as eating a potato, an artichoke or aloe vera.