Mexico.- A few months ago the ecommerce Mercado Libre announced the millionaire investment that it would make in Mexico, as this is one of its most important markets. Now, the company has announced that it will open shortly more than 5 thousand new job vacancies in the Mexican Republic.

In recent weeks, the trend in technology companies, such as Meta, Amazon and Twitter, has been the massive layoffs of their workforces, which is why different media outlets highlight that, against the current, Mercado Libre has announced 13 thousand new jobs.

Of the 13,000 new jobs that the Argentine e-commerce platform will offer, just over 10,000 are for Brazil and Mexicoits two most important markets

Thus, we will immediately tell you how you can apply for one of the 5,350 job vacancies that Mercado Libre has for people in the territory of the Aztec country.

How to apply to work at Mercado Libre’?

First of all, you should know that the vacancies in Mercado Libre that are available and are part of these new jobs in ecommerce are:

Data Analyst and Analytics.

Internal Audit Senior Analyst.

Senior Analyst Operational Excellence.

Legal and Regulatory Supervisor.

Data Science Analyst-Shipping Market.

Team Leader for Service Center.

Operations-Metrics Supervisor.

Team Leader for Last Mile.

Senior Analyst Operational Excellence.

Now, in order to apply for one of the positions in Mercado Libre mentioned above, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the Mercado Libre job market (on the official page)

Once there, you will see that the available vacancies in the Latin American e-commerce company appear on the screen.

After this, click on the vacancy that interests you right where it says Apply.

Then, you must attach your CV or, well, you can provide a URL of your Linkedin

Subsequently, you must complete your personal data.

Afterwards, you will have to accept the privacy statement.

Likewise, due to conflicts of interest, you will have to confirm whether or not you have a family member working at Mercado Libre.

Finally, you just have to confirm the operation.

If you meet the profile that Mercado Libre is looking for for the vacancy, the ecommerce company will tell you by email, or if this is not the case, it will show you other vacancies that better suit your profile.