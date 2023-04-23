Daddy Yankee and Mike Towers They shook social networks, the world of music and cinema. Well, the singers surprised the public by launching the new version of “Gasolina” for “Fast and Furious 10”. This came to light in the new trailer for the famous film. Also, various surprises came to light, new faces, new actors. In the following note, know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Ed Sheeran enlists collaborations with Shakira, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Pharrell Williams

“The gas” It was an iconic musical theme that became popular throughout the world thanks to the voice of Daddy Yankee, which positioned him as the most important reggaeton player in the industry. For this 2023, the Puerto Rican did the same, but this time with the help of Myke Towers, who confessed to being a dream come true working with him.

The other surprises of “Fast and furious”

The actors who surprise in the big film are Brie Larson, John Cena and Jason Momoa They are the main protagonists of the second preview of ‘Fast and Furious 10’, a film that will be released on May 18 of this year.

Daddy Yankee’s last farewell

daddy yankee he announced his farewell in Puerto Rico, the land where he was born, grew up, and formed as a great man. There will be five confirmed dates at the end of the year, which will be distributed from November 30, November 1, 2, 3 and December 2.

“Puerto Rico, now we are prepared to say goodbye to my musical career as it deserves. This will be my greatest achievement, being with my people and with all those who will visit my beautiful Island for my retirement,” said ‘King Daddy’.

Daddy Yankee: How much money did you earn on your farewell tour? . Photo: GLR

#Daddy #Yankee #version #Gasolina #Myke #Towers #Fast #Furious

Daddy Yankee and Mike Towers They shook social networks, the world of music and cinema. Well, the singers surprised the public by launching the new version of “Gasolina” for “Fast and Furious 10”. This came to light in the new trailer for the famous film. Also, various surprises came to light, new faces, new actors. In the following note, know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Ed Sheeran enlists collaborations with Shakira, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Pharrell Williams

“The gas” It was an iconic musical theme that became popular throughout the world thanks to the voice of Daddy Yankee, which positioned him as the most important reggaeton player in the industry. For this 2023, the Puerto Rican did the same, but this time with the help of Myke Towers, who confessed to being a dream come true working with him.

The other surprises of “Fast and furious”

The actors who surprise in the big film are Brie Larson, John Cena and Jason Momoa They are the main protagonists of the second preview of ‘Fast and Furious 10’, a film that will be released on May 18 of this year.

Daddy Yankee’s last farewell

daddy yankee he announced his farewell in Puerto Rico, the land where he was born, grew up, and formed as a great man. There will be five confirmed dates at the end of the year, which will be distributed from November 30, November 1, 2, 3 and December 2.

“Puerto Rico, now we are prepared to say goodbye to my musical career as it deserves. This will be my greatest achievement, being with my people and with all those who will visit my beautiful Island for my retirement,” said ‘King Daddy’.

Daddy Yankee: How much money did you earn on your farewell tour? . Photo: GLR

#Daddy #Yankee #version #Gasolina #Myke #Towers #Fast #Furious

Daddy Yankee and Mike Towers They shook social networks, the world of music and cinema. Well, the singers surprised the public by launching the new version of “Gasolina” for “Fast and Furious 10”. This came to light in the new trailer for the famous film. Also, various surprises came to light, new faces, new actors. In the following note, know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Ed Sheeran enlists collaborations with Shakira, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Pharrell Williams

“The gas” It was an iconic musical theme that became popular throughout the world thanks to the voice of Daddy Yankee, which positioned him as the most important reggaeton player in the industry. For this 2023, the Puerto Rican did the same, but this time with the help of Myke Towers, who confessed to being a dream come true working with him.

The other surprises of “Fast and furious”

The actors who surprise in the big film are Brie Larson, John Cena and Jason Momoa They are the main protagonists of the second preview of ‘Fast and Furious 10’, a film that will be released on May 18 of this year.

Daddy Yankee’s last farewell

daddy yankee he announced his farewell in Puerto Rico, the land where he was born, grew up, and formed as a great man. There will be five confirmed dates at the end of the year, which will be distributed from November 30, November 1, 2, 3 and December 2.

“Puerto Rico, now we are prepared to say goodbye to my musical career as it deserves. This will be my greatest achievement, being with my people and with all those who will visit my beautiful Island for my retirement,” said ‘King Daddy’.

Daddy Yankee: How much money did you earn on your farewell tour? . Photo: GLR

#Daddy #Yankee #version #Gasolina #Myke #Towers #Fast #Furious

Daddy Yankee and Mike Towers They shook social networks, the world of music and cinema. Well, the singers surprised the public by launching the new version of “Gasolina” for “Fast and Furious 10”. This came to light in the new trailer for the famous film. Also, various surprises came to light, new faces, new actors. In the following note, know all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Ed Sheeran enlists collaborations with Shakira, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Pharrell Williams

“The gas” It was an iconic musical theme that became popular throughout the world thanks to the voice of Daddy Yankee, which positioned him as the most important reggaeton player in the industry. For this 2023, the Puerto Rican did the same, but this time with the help of Myke Towers, who confessed to being a dream come true working with him.

The other surprises of “Fast and furious”

The actors who surprise in the big film are Brie Larson, John Cena and Jason Momoa They are the main protagonists of the second preview of ‘Fast and Furious 10’, a film that will be released on May 18 of this year.

Daddy Yankee’s last farewell

daddy yankee he announced his farewell in Puerto Rico, the land where he was born, grew up, and formed as a great man. There will be five confirmed dates at the end of the year, which will be distributed from November 30, November 1, 2, 3 and December 2.

“Puerto Rico, now we are prepared to say goodbye to my musical career as it deserves. This will be my greatest achievement, being with my people and with all those who will visit my beautiful Island for my retirement,” said ‘King Daddy’.

Daddy Yankee: How much money did you earn on your farewell tour? . Photo: GLR

#Daddy #Yankee #version #Gasolina #Myke #Towers #Fast #Furious