Organ points out flaws in the proof of R$ 595 thousand with campaign expenses; defends return of resources to the Treasury

O MPE-DF (Ministério Público Eleitoral do Distrito Federal) issued an opinion in which it requests the disapproval of the campaign accounts of the elected senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF). According to the agency, there was an irregularity in the proof of expenses of R$ 594,742.74.

The document was forwarded to TRE-DF (Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District) on Wednesday (30.Nov.2022). In it, regional electoral attorney Zilmar Antonio Drumond states that funds from the Party Fund (R$ 105,000) and the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (R$ 489,700) were used to finance “production of electoral advertising, private security, militancy services and fuel”🇧🇷 Here’s the full (75 KB).

“Notably with regard to hiring private security, it must be recognized that there is no legal provision for its payment with public funds”he declared.

The attorney said that the amounts used irregularly represent 15.64% of the total expenses contracted by Damares in the campaign. According to Drumond, it is not possible to prove the application of resources.

In addition to the request for disapproval of the accounts, the opinion defends the return of resources to the Treasury: “The auditability and traceability of public financial resources applied in the electoral campaign was frustrated due to the lack of demonstration of their regular use, in addition to their expressiveness in the context of the presented accounts (15.64% of the total contracted expenses), the campaign accounts must be disapproved, determining the return of the corresponding amount to the National Treasury”🇧🇷

On October 2, 2022, Damares Alves won a seat in the Senate for the Federal District by obtaining 44.98% of the valid votes.

O Power360 contacted the senator-elect’s office to obtain an official position on the opinion, but received no response. The space remains open for demonstration.