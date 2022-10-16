The Abruzzo team drew 2-2 in the postponement, missing the link at the top of the standings, where Napoli and Olimpus Roma remain. In the other challenge, the capitolians beat Pistoia.

There is two without three. Despotovic’s Futsal Pescara does not go beyond the 2-2 against the undefeated Came Dosson in the postponement that closes the third day of the regular season of Serie A, missing the engagement at the top, where Napoli Futsal and Olimpus Roma remain at full points. In the other afternoon challenge, Ceppi’s Ciampino wins their first seasonal success by beating Fratini’s Futsal Pistoia 5-3.

challenge between unbeaten – Whether it is, ranking in hand, the big match of the day can also be understood from the quality on the pitch. Futsal Pescara immediately clears the match thanks to Petrov, who sets up on his own and beats the former Ricordi with a super central percussion. But Came Dosson is a team that knows how to suffer, hold up and react. Mammarella’s super saves (and Suton’s mistake) are needed to allow the biancazzurri to go to the break at 1-0, at the end of a fraction full of ideas, intense and enjoyable. The Came Dosson recalibrates the second Sky Match in the opening of the second half, on an inactive ball realized in 1-1 by Suton, just him. This time it is Pescara to suffer the psychological backlash. Double. Because Petrov in the area soles the ball for no one, Galliani intercepts and puts in the center, Mammarella touches her, sending her into his own goal. Despa immediately prepares the 5vs4, but the ad hoc jersey used for the goalkeeper remains on the bench. Already, in an amen Coco Wellington invents the assist to the kiss for the rushing André: great blow and 2-2. André himself touches an instant encore, but it is the post that denies him the 3-2. The Came, however, has its good opportunities to get back in the lead, but Mammarella becomes an impassable wall. Only one equal to for Pescara, after Feldi, the Came Dosson of mvp Thiago Grippi stops another big one. See also Napoli-Milan, previous with Spalletti: only one victory in the last 14 for the Devil

thorp mvp – He had to wait for the third day, also thanks to an all-uphill calendar, but in the end David Ceppi rejoices for his first victory on the Ciampino Aniene bench. A victory as painful as it was deserved for the Capitoline against the newly promoted Futsal Pistoia, in the first Sky Match in Montesilvano. Thorp and associates unlock it in the first part of the fraction with Richar, but Pistoia responds with its pair of extreme defenders: Caio Ainsa enters the field to save Pina a penalty kick, Weber returns in 40×20 to keep faith with his reputation as goalkeeper-goalscorer: 1-1 at half time. Ceppi’s team, however, got off to a flying start also in the second half: the mvp Thorp brings his team back, Casassa risks collecting a new draw but Diaz puts in Weber for the 3-1. Pistoia feels the blow and collects two more goals: one from Joao Salla, the other from Liberti with the door wide open. Ciampino’s only flaw is that it thinks it has already won. Berti scores a goal in a minute and a half, but the comeback is not completed. It ends 5-3, with the special dedication of Lucho Thorp: “In Argentina it is Mother’s Day, goal and victory are for her”. See also WEC | Toyota and Porsche in Pole Position for the 6h of Fuji

the summary – These are the results of the third day of Serie A New Energy: Napoli Futsal-Real San Giuseppe 3-2 (Friday), Feldi Eboli-Sandro Abate Avellino 5-2 (Friday), L84-Italservice Pesaro 3-2, Fortitudo Pomezia-Meta Catania 3-4, Petrarca-Olimpus Rome 2-6, City of Melilli-360GG Monastir 0-5, Ciampino-Futsal Pistoia 5-3, Futsal Pescara-Came Dosson 2-2. Ranking: Napoli Futsal, Olimpus Roma 7, Pescara and Feldi Eboli 7, 360GG Monastir and Meta Catania 6, Came Dosson 5, L84, Sandro Abate Avellino, Fortitudo Pomezia, Italservice Pesaro, Ciampino Aniene and Futsal Pistoia 3, Real San Giuseppe 1, Melilli and Petrarca 0.

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 23:18)

