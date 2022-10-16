Direct Chronicle

Benito Villamarín is a party. The temple of beticismo, where Betis has accumulated five consecutive wins, vibrates with the play of a team forged by the hand of Manuel Pellegrini. A Betis that plays wonderful football, tied to the idea of ​​possession and verticality of a coach who wants to classify this group for the Champions League. The sensations that Betis gives off are excellent. For this reason, with their victory against Almería in the regional derby, they regained fourth place tied on points with third-placed Atlético. Happiness has settled in Heliopolis. Betis is the best venue in the entire League and its people enjoy it. With the passes of Joaquín, eternal, with the promising premiere of Juan Cruz or with the great match of William Carvalho.

3 Rui Silva, Víctor Ruiz, Luiz Felipe, Álex Moreno, Sabaly, William Carvalho (Aitor Ruibal, min. 84), Guido Rodríguez, Canales (Saved, min. 73), Luiz Henrique, Rodri (Juan Cruz, min. 62) and Borja Iglesias (Willian José, min. 84) See also "Health" reveals 499 new cases of corona virus and 618 cases of recovery 1 Fernando Martínez, Rodrigo Ely, Houboulang Mendes (Pozo, min. 77), Akieme, Srdan Babic, Eguaras, Gonzalo Melero (Lucas Robertone, min. 60), César De la Hoz, Ramazani (Portillo, min. 72), El Bilal Toure (Dyego Sousa, min. 72) and Leo Baptistao (Lazaro, min. 72) goals 1-0 min. 22: William Carvalho. 1-1 min. 51: The Bilal Toure. 2-1 min. 65: Borja Iglesias. 3-1 min. 70: William Carvalho. Referee Alexander Muniz Ruiz Yellow cards Gonzalo Melero (min. 5) and Canales (min. 62)

Rubi probably had to wonder how it is possible for Betis to play football so well three years after coaching it. Rubi enjoyed Guido, Canales, Álex Moreno or Borja Iglesias in the 19-20 academic year. At that time they did not work. Now they are differential players with Pellegrini on the bench. A Betis that came from a point of six in the League and that subjected Almería to a little torture. The team focused on their left wing, where Canales and Álex Moreno, backed by Rodri, found, time and time again, a path of penetration that mistreated Almería.

The regional derby showed a superior Betis. Almería, in relegation positions, could hardly offer resistance to the flow of play from Betis. A team full of game controllers, such as Guido, Carvalho or Canales, who speed up the game as well as sleep. So it’s easy for everyone. William Carvalho not only manages. He also joined the attack to make it 1-0. The center, of course, was from Álex Moreno, who had previously combined with Canales.

All teams have their moment in games. Melero combined with El Bilal, who equalized with a cross shot. The goal woke Betis from a contemplative period and coincided with Pellegrini’s changes. Joaquín entered, eternal, and gave a delicious pass to Borja Iglesias, who made it 2-1. Betis was unleashed, combining perfectly. Villamarín, a party, broke out with a brace from Carvalho after another great pass from Borja. That is Betis, a state of permanent happiness. On Wednesday, the Verdiblanco team will defend their Champions League position in another regional derby, this time in the Cádiz fiefdom.

