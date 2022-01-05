The French footballer of Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy, charged with seven counts of rape in England, was transferred from a detention center in England. You are now in the HM Prison Weare.

It is a maximum security prison ship located in the port of Portland, Dorset, in England. According to information from Manchester, he spent the Christmas holidays there and was transferred for fear of his physical integrity and this prison could provide guarantees to maintain his safety.

Seven accusations

Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City player.

The French international is now the subject of seven accusations of rape against four women, and one accusation of sexual assault against a fifth, for events that would have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

In a black suit and white shirt, Mendy only spoke to confirm her name. At this same hearing, another man, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose ties to Mendy are not clearly defined, also appeared.

He is accused of six rapes and one sexual assault between March and August 2021. Judge Patrick Thompsons decreed provisional detention for both men in the prison ship, pending trial, postponed to June 27 or August 1 . The case was uncovered at the end of August, when Manchester City announced the footballer’s suspension without specifying the reasons.

English justice announced shortly after that the player was provisionally detained after being accused of four rapes and one sexual assault, by four women and one minor. These first events would have occurred at his home in Prestbury (England).

