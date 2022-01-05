The goalkeeper of the Psg and of National Gianluigi Donnarumma is in contention for the final victory of the prize “Fifa the Best” as the best goalkeeper of the year. Donnarumma will have to beat Manuel’s competition Neuer and not only.

The goalkeeper of theNational champion of Europe Gianluigi Donnarumma is among the three finalists for the award ‘Fifa the Best ‘ for the best goalkeeper of the year 2021. To announce Gigio’s candidacy was the FIFA through its official channels. They will be contending for the prize against the former AC Milan player Edouard Mendy of Chelsea and Manuel Neuer of Bayern. The winner’s name will be announced on January 17. As for the field of women’s football, the candidates are the German Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), the Chilean Christiane Endler (Lyon) and the Canadian Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Psg). Tomorrow, however, FIFA will reveal the names of the three finalists-candidates for the prize of best coach, while on Friday the names of the three candidates for the prize will be announced player of the year.