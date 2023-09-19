The minister of STF André Mendonça accepted this Monday (September 18, 2023) the request from Osmar Crivelatti’s defense not to attend the CPI on January 8th. Here’s the complete of the decision (PDF – 183 kB). The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (September 19th).

“I grant the order of habeas corpus, to remove the compulsory appearance, transforming it into optionality, leaving it up to the patient to decide whether or not to appear before the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the acts of January 8, 2023”said Mendonça.

If the ex-president’s former advisor Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decides to go to the committee, his right to remain silent during questions from congressmen was guaranteed.

Still according to Mendonça’s decision, Crivelatti will be able to count on “assistance by a lawyer during the act”just as it will not need to be “subject to the commitment to tell the truth or to subscribe to terms with that content” nor “suffer physical or moral embarrassment”.