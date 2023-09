How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Prime Ministers of Canada and India, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi, during the G20 summit, early last week, in New Delhi | Photo: EFE/EPA/MEA

The Canadian government announced this Monday (18) that it has evidence that the Indian government was involved in the death of a separatist from the Sikh ethnoreligious group in the North American country. As a result, an Indian diplomat was expelled from Canada.

Canadian-born Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. Nijjar supported the creation of an independent Sikh country, Khalistan, in the Indian state of Punjab, and had been classified as terrorist by New Delhi.

“Canadian law enforcement agencies have been actively investigating credible allegations of a possible link between agents of the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said on Monday in a speech to the House of Commons.

“Any involvement by a foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies behave”, said the Prime Minister, who asked the Indian government itself to “cooperate with Canada to get to the truth in this matter”.

According to information from public broadcaster CBC, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the expulsion of a diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, head of the Indian intelligence agency abroad in Canada.

The Indian government has not yet commented on the case, but last week its Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed “strong concerns about the continued anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” to Trudeau. during a meeting parallel to the G20 summit, held in New Delhi, activities that would include “promoting separatism”.