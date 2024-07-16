Chihuahua, Chih.- In the state of Chihuahua, of the total number of reported disappearances and people found dead, 80 percent correspond to men, with an average age over 30 years, according to data from the State Attorney General’s Office through the National Transparency Portal, as well as public information from the National Center for Planning, Analysis and Information for Combating Crime of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Cenapi).

According to the platform’s response with folio number: 080139724000494, which corresponds to the first quarter of the year, there were 617 missing persons, of which 423 were located and of those, 393 alive; of those reported missing and found dead, 23 are men and 7 are women. There are 150 men and 44 women active. The effectiveness of locating people is 69 percent, with 91 percent for women but 71 percent for men.

The end of last year was 2,737 missing persons; 1,952 found alive; however, of the total reported dead, 208, 184 were men and 24 women; the effectiveness of locating missing persons in general was 79 percent, but only 61 percent of men and 81 percent of women.

According to Cenapi, the history of cases of victims found dead reported since the center’s inception until 2018, were mostly adult men, especially between 30 and 44 years old; followed by men between 18 and 23 years old; In total, 90.5 percent of the people found dead in Chihuahua were men.

This trend has continued since then, with those over 30 years of age being the most vulnerable to not being found alive. Those most likely to be found alive were young people between 12 and 17 years of age: 22 percent women and 18 percent men.

However, the FGE figures show greater effectiveness in finding missing persons over the years, mainly women.

According to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Women (FEM) of the Government of the State of Chihuahua, more than 80 percent of cases of missing women are being investigated, since of the 324 cases this year, 271 people have been found alive.

In the municipality of Chihuahua, 161 disappearances were reported, of which 141 were located and 20 are still active, with an 89 percent effectiveness rate.

In Ciudad Juárez, 128 people were reported missing, while 116 were found and 12 are still missing, with 91 percent of them found.

In Hidalgo del Parral, six disappearances and three finds were reported, which is equivalent to 50 percent.

From the municipality of Guachochi, four women were reported missing and to date one has been located, barely 25 percent.

In the municipality of Bocoyna, three people were missing and they were found, which means 100 percent effectiveness.

In Cuauhtémoc, there are eight disappearances and seven located; only one is still active, with more than 90 percent representative.

Currently, in the municipality of Delicias, 14 disappearances have been reported, but there is still no concrete data until this week, when reports will be released.

In most cases, they have helped locate the victims through the prompt complaint filed by relatives, as well as the corresponding work; they have also been located alive and generally tend to leave or return of their own free will.

FEM asks families to report the incident immediately, there is no need to wait 24 or 72 hours, so as soon as they notice that something is wrong, they should come quickly.