Following the arrival this morning of Tuesday 16th of the businessman Carlos Augustin “N”who was extradited from Argentina to Mexicothe Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City reported that personnel from the institution notified him with an invitation to appear voluntarily before the Execution Judgewith the aim of leading him to serve the remaining sentence he has to serve in a penitentiary in the capital.

In an information card, the FGJ detailed that Carlos Agustín “N” indicated that will appear voluntarily today at 1:00 p.m. before the judicial authority.

The businessman arrived at around 5:00 a.m. this Tuesday at the Hangar of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) at the Mexico City International Airport on a commercial flight from Argentina.

The capital’s prosecutor’s office recalled that the naturalized Mexican businessman evaded the action of justice and He still has to complete one year, 10 months and 23 days of confinement.

In addition to cover the repair of the damage which amounts to approximately 30 million pesos, due to the conviction sentence imposed on him for his criminal responsibility in the crime of generic fraud.

The institution points out that it is false that Carlos Agustín “N” has fully served the sentence imposed on him by a judicial authority.

