The Colombian singer, Shakirahas become a topic of conversation on social networks after the fragment of his interview with 'Allure' magazine, where went against the 'Barbie' movie by Greta Gerwig and ended up generating controversy.

The artist revealed that Her kids “absolutely hated” the movie 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie and she did it too in part, due to the story's rejection of men and its focus on female empowerment.

When asked if she saw the 'Barbie' movie, Shakira simply answered yes, but after asking her for details she was honest that being the mother of two children It bothered him that men were rejectedbecause it has a purpose in society, just like women.

What did Shakira say about the 'Barbie' movie?

“My kids absolutely hated it.. They felt he was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I am raising two children. I want them to also feel powerful respecting women,” Shakira began.

In the same way, the Colombian artist explained that she likes pop culture when it tries to empower women, but without depriving men of their possibility of being as they are, of protecting and providing as well.

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the confidence that we can do everything without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” she also added.

And he concluded: “I believe that men have a purpose in society and women also have another purpose. We complement each other and that complement should not be lost.”

On social networks, Internet users have begun to go against Shakira and opinions are divided about her comments on the matter. Until now, the artist has not commented on the revolution she caused.

