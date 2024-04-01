Syrian and Iranian media reported the destruction of the Iranian consulate in Damascus after an Israeli airstrike. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior Revolutionary Guard commander, is among those killed in the bombing that may increase tensions between Israel and Iran, with possible implications in the region.

Military sources told the official Syrian news agency SANA on April 1 that the attack by the “Israeli enemy” against the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, “completely destroyed the building and affected everyone in its building.” interior”, which caused “dead and wounded”.

This information could represent a further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, which pits Israel against Iran and its allies.

The Reuters agency assured that a Lebanese security source reported that one of the dead is Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Meanwhile, Iranian state television media reported that several Iranian diplomats had been murdered.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, about five people were killed in the attack, while the SANA agency reported an unspecified number of dead and wounded.

Reuters, through its journalists in the Mezzeh district of the Syrian capital, reported that a column of smoke was seen rising from the rubble of a building that had been razed along with emergency vehicles parked outside. An Iranian flag hung from a flagpole in front of the rubble.

Since the attack by the Iranian-backed Palestinian faction Hamas on Israel on October 7, Israel has stepped up airstrikes in Syria against the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah and the Iranian Guards, both of which support the Syrian government. President Bashar al-Assad.

For the moment, Israel declined to comment on the incident. An Israeli military spokesman said: “We do not comment on foreign media reports.”

A crowd gathers near the annex of the Iranian embassy in Syria, which was blown up by an Israeli strike on Monday, March 1, 2024. AFP – MAHER AL MOUNES

White House spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre reported after learning of the event that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, already has the information about the Israeli air strikes in Damascus and confirmed that her “team is investigating it.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, assured in a call with his Syrian counterpart that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital.

The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is “a violation of all international conventions,” said Amirabdollahian.

News in development…

With Reuters