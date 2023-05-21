Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.- For the crimes of rape against a infantand for that of extortiontwo men were sentenced to several years of jailas confirmed by the Attorney General of the State of Tamaulipas.

Sentenced for Rape

The FGJET reported that the agent of the Public Ministry attached to the Specialized Prosecutor in the Investigation of crimes against Girls, Boys and Adolescents and crimes against the Women for Gender Reasons (FENNAM), obtained judgment of 13 years and 6 months of prison against Juan Ramon B. for the crime of Aggravated Equivalent Rape to the detriment of a child.

a court of Prosecution handed down the sentence, once it assessed the evidence presented by the Social Representative that proved the responsibility of the sentenced today, in the aforementioned crime that occurred on January 18, 2021 in the Paseo de las Flores neighborhood, of this Victoria Townshipwhen taking advantage of the trust placed in him by the victim’s family, he committed the crime. See also Baby dies in the womb allegedly due to negligence in Tamaulipas

The judicial authority also established that Juan Ramón B. make a payment as full reparation for the damage.

Sentenced for Extortion

The agent of Public ministry attached to the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping (UECS) of the FGJET, carried out the necessary legal actions so that carlos axel A. out sentenced to 9 years and 4 months of prison for the crime of Aggravated extortion.

A Prosecution Court decreed the measure once the Social Representative accredited with compelling evidence the responsibility of today sentenced in the aforementioned crime committed on March 2 of 2022 in the Las Palmas neighborhood of this city, where he committed the crime against the victim.