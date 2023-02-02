The 31-year-old Roman is already very popular on social media especially for his profession. Here’s what he does.

Time of new thrones a Men and women. While waiting for the choices of Lavina and Federico, the new tronista was presented in the studio Nicole. During the episode aired on January 31, Nicole welcomed new suitors into the studio.

The peculiarity is that the suitors went down in the dark not knowing who the new tronista was. Among the handsome boys who came down the stairs, many in the study focused on the first boy who came down: Andrew.

The young man struck everyone with his beauty and resemblance to a former tronista like David Donadei. As soon as they saw Andrea, many fell on social media to try to understand more about who he was.

And the discovery was that the young man already enjoys a fair amount of popularity on social media. The 31-year-old Roman is in fact a famous one osteopath and among his patients there are also many celebrities: from Elettra Lamborghini to Lorella Boccia, his social channel is full of photos.

In addition, Dr.Foriglio (as he calls himself, ed) also shares several reels where he gives advice and suggestions to solve common problems such as back pain.

At the moment Andrea has 35 thousand followers on Instagram but after his participation in Men and Women the number is inevitably destined to increase.

Nicole and Andrea would have already gone outside

Meanwhile, as various advances of what we will see in the next episodes report, apparently Nicola has already taken Andrea outdoors and there have already been several hugs between the two.

Furthermore, the suitor would have brought flowers to the tronista in the studio and then asked her to dance together. In short, the beginning of the acquaintance promises well, we will see if a new love is about to be born.