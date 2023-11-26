These are the words of the lady released to ‘Fralof’: “The studio is an arena, I wouldn’t go back there”

All those who follow Men and women they will remember without a shadow of a doubt Sabrina Ricci, a former lady whose name has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of crime news. In recent days Sabrina has given an interview to ‘Fralof’ where she has indulged in some confessions on Maria De Filippi’s program which have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

According to the words of Sabrina Ricci, today most of the knights and ladies who are part of the parterre of Men and women they waste time to stay as much as possible within the plan:

When I started the relationship with Claudio, I discussed it, we broke up, but then off we go, there is pressure to go out because that’s the aim unless now it hasn’t changed and we like arguing more, arguing, rather than forming a couple.

Afterwards, the former lady of Men and women has revealed that, for the moment, he will not return to the program. These were her words about it:

At this moment I wouldn’t do it again. I had a great time, I had fun, now I see it a little differently. It’s a constant mutual attack, if you go to a program like that you go there with a purpose, if you have to spend all day fighting with the rest of the world, I couldn’t do it. I have not suffered certain attacks.

But it didn’t end here. The interview that Sabrina Ricci gave to ‘Fralof’ then continued with some revelations that the former lady did towards Aurora Tropea:

Aurora is a massacre, she’s an arena every day, I love her – he underlines – Sometimes it’s her too, she could avoid certain situations but I wouldn’t go for something like that because I get up and smash the chair over the head to someone […]

And, concluding, the former lady then added: