Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged about what happened in the last recording of Men and women. According to the forecasts it seems that Lavinia Mauro, after seven months on the throne, she made her choice and decided to leave the program with Alessio Corvino. Let’s find out all the details together.

Who is Lavinia Mauro, let’s get to know the tronista better Men and women

The throne of Lavinia Mauro in the studies of Men and women it lasted about seven months. These were the words with which the now ex tronista presented himself to his suitors at the beginning of the program:

I’m Lavinia, I’m 26, I was born and I live in Rome. In my life I study political science and international relations, I have six exams left for my degree and now I’m preparing two, let’s hope they go well. I live with my family, father a lawyer, mother an entrepreneur and sister an engineer. With my mom we are one, we are very close. With my sister we love each other dearly even if we often argue and dad is youthful but also old-fashioned. My parents never made me want for anything and I’m a bit spoiled. They always made us go to the best schools. Mom is strict while dad has always spoiled us.

