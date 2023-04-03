A spontaneous memorial appeared at a cafe in St. Petersburg, where military commander Tatarsky died in an explosion

Residents of St. Petersburg began to bring flowers to the place of death of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. This is reported RIA News.

A spontaneous memorial appeared at the corner of the 5th line of Vasilyevsky Island and Universitetskaya embankment. It is specified that the institution where the explosion occurred the day before is now cordoned off by the police, so people leave red carnations at the monument to the architect Domenico Trezzini.

A candle is burning near the installed portrait of Tatarsky. Some passers-by stop to take pictures of the spontaneous memorial, the agency’s correspondent reports.

The explosion that killed Tatarsky became known on Sunday, April 2. According to preliminary data, a girl carried the bomb into the cafe. She hid it in a figurine, which she later presented to Tatarsky, who was holding a meeting in the institution.