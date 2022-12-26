The gift given by Alessandro Vicinanza for Ida left the former lady speechless

Since they decided to leave the study of Men and women to live outside the cameras, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are one of the most talked about couples in recent months. Over the last few hours, the name of the former lady has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Let’s find out why together.

All those who follow her know that Ida Platano is very active on social media where she shares moments not only of her working life but also of her private life. A few hours ago the former lady of Men and womenvia a direct Instagram, she unwrapped the Christmas present given by her boyfriend Alexander. It goes without saying that once again the former knight left his girlfriend speechless.

The love story between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza proceeds at full speed. In fact, the two are happier and more in love than ever and the social shots prove it. In these hours the former lady of Men and women she appeared in a direct Instagram where she was amazed to see what her boyfriend Alessandro gave her for Christmas.

Although they have spent the Christmas separated, Ida and Alessandro are more accomplices and happy than ever. As already anticipated, the former lady appeared on Instagram where she, live, unwrapped her gifts. And that of her boyfriend Alessandro really left her speechless.

This is what the hairstylist said:

This is from Al! He’s a madman.

The former lady showed everyone the Christmas present her Alessandro made for her: a trip to You love me that the couple will soon be living together.

After discarding his gift of Christmas, Ida Platano said: