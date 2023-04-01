The former Vippona is furious against the lady of Maria De Filippi’s program: here’s what happened

Gemma Galgani is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the Italian small screen. During the last hours the name of the lady of Men and women was strongly attacked by a former competitor of Big Brother VIP who criticized her following her acquaintance with the knight Silvio.

There attendance between Gemma Galgani and the knight Silvio has created quite a few controversies. In the study of Men and women Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari strongly criticized the lady for the attitudes she had towards her suitor. Even outside the studies of the program Maria DeFilippi not a few controversies have arisen about the longest-lived lady of Men and women.

As already anticipated, in these hours a former competitor of Big Brother he addressed quite a few criticisms of Gemma, after his acquaintance with Silvio. We are talking about Cristina Plevani who let herself go to a comment that was not a little pleasant about the lady from Turin.

Regarding the attendance between Gemma and the knight Silvio, these were the words of Cristina Plevani:

Has the time come where Gemma slaughters a man ruining his reputation? Strange. If a man seems slimy and vulgar to you, don’t hang out with him and above all don’t go to him to sleep. I close from the start.

It goes without saying that the words offormer gieffina they split the web in half. If on the one hand there were those who approved her words, on the other hand those who criticized Cristina Plevani’s comment on Gemma Galgani could not be missing.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Gemma Galgani will decide to respond to the criticisms made by Cristina Plevani.